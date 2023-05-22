The Paramount Theatre announces the lineup for the 49th annual Summer Classic Film Series, kicking off May 26. The series, presented by CapMetro, will be focused on the theme of celebrating the magic and wonder of film. This summer’s screenings – curated by Film Programmer Stephen Jannise – will include over 90 screenings of beloved classics for film fans of all ages, more 35mm presentations, and plenty of partnerships bringing unique film events to the historic stages at the Paramount and Stateside Theatres.

A great way to escape the Texas heat, and expand your cinematic universe with some must-watch movies, the Summer Classic Film Series runs from May 26 through September 2, 2023. The full film series lineup, tickets, and Film Fan memberships are available at austintheatre.org/film.

The series opens the only way it can, with CASABLANCA. Opening Weekend will also kick off the Family Films of the summer series with THE NEVERENDING STORY on May 27, the first of 11 family films which also includes THE WIZ, THE IRON GIANT, LABYRINTH, THE SANDLOT, SLEEPING BEAUTY, THE WITCHES and more. Family Film Series screenings have special discounted pricing for both kids and adults. Plus, kids can pick up a Family Film Passport at the theatre to collect a stamp for each film they see for a chance to win prizes.

After reviving 35mm screenings at the Paramount this past October at their Panic at the Paramount series, director Robert Rodriguez returns to share a few of his favorite films. Opening Weekend welcomes the start of five Robert Rodriguez Presents screenings starting with ESCAPE FROM NEW YORK on May 30. Film fans can also catch ROCKY II, MAD MAX 2: THE ROAD WARRIOR, CLASH OF THE TITANS, and WHAT’S UP DOC.

That first weekend also gives the first taste of a bigger, better partnership with the Paramount and Hyperreal Film Club that started in 2022, upping their co-presented nights to 13 special screenings starting with HEAT on May 27. Also in the Hyperreal Presents section are HACKERS, NEAR DARK, ORLANDO, RRR, SANS SOLEIL, and more.

On June 8, Film Programmer Stephen Jannise will be joining Alamo Drafthouse architect Richard Weiss to discuss repertory film programming and the Paramount’s architecture and design at UMLAUF Sculpture Garden & Museum. The “Insights: At the Movies” evening in the garden is free admission with registration. The partnership with UMLAUF manifests in a screening for Orson Welles docudrama F FOR FAKE on June 13 at the Paramount.

Known for his clever themed groupings, Film Programmer Stephen Jannise has teamed up with We Luv Video – the nonprofit video rental library, screening space and film-lover cultural center reviving I Luv Video’s massive library – for “I’m Sure Chat GPT Will Turn Out Just Fine” on June 11 featuring THE TERMINATOR and ROBOCOP, as well as the “Choose Your Fighter” theme July 5 and 6 featuring ENTER THE DRAGON and MORTAL KOMBAT.

A week of Pride Month screenings at the Paramount and Stateside in June – BOUND, HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH, MOONLIGHT, TANGERINE, and THE ADVENTURES OF PRISCILLA – lead up to the second annual Majestic Ball, set to once again transform the Paramount Theatre into a lights-flashing, music-blasting ballroom. And the category is…Disco Fever. Legendary Mother Natalie Lepore, Diamond Dior Davenport, and Fat Bottom Cabaret all return for another unforgettable night.

Paramount teams up with Harry Ransom Center for three screenings July 11-13 in honor of their “Drawing the Motion Picture: Production Art and Storyboards” exhibition on view through July 16th. Watch MALCOLM X, THE RED SHOES, and RAGING BULL before or after stopping by the Harry Ransom Center to explore the beauty and complexity of moviemaking through sketches, storyboards, and designs.

Between August 15 and 20, the series will present a group of films in partnership with the Texas Archive of the Moving Image, whose mission is to preserve, study and exhibit Texas film heritage. Celebrating TAMI’s 20th anniversary, films featured will include ANIMAL HOUSE, FERRIS BUELLER’S DAY OFF, ALIEN, BATMAN (1966), and BIG, with TAMI providing rare, fascinating clips from their archives to screen before the shows.

Movie lovers can also make use of the classic double feature with one ticket getting you into two films multiple times in July, including “The Hustons” Double Feature on July 18 celebrating actress Anjelica Huston and director John Huston, the “BFFs (Big Friends Forever)” Family Film Double Feature on July 9 featuring MY NEIGHBOR TOTORO and THE IRON GIANT, the “Let’s Dance” Double Feature on July 23 with AN AMERICAN IN PARIS and THE BAND WAGON, and the Vincent Price Double Feature on July 29 with HOUSE OF WAX and THEATRE OF BLOOD.

To check out the rest of the film lineup, including showings of LAWRENCE OF ARABIA, THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW, THE BIG CHILL, DAZED AND CONFUSED, and more, visit austintheatre.org/film. And don’t forget to check out THE BIRDS, REAR WINDOW and other classics during Hitchcock Week, or the Epic Finish at the end of August with AMADEUS and 2001: A SPACE ODYSSEY.

Tickets are available for all films, including regular admission, Film Fan admission, and bundled “Flix-Tix” digital discount tickets. Tickets can also be purchased by calling the Box Office at 512-474-1221. Please note: the film schedule is subject to change; any updates will be posted online and communicated with ticket buyers.

Become a Paramount Film Fan! The Summer Classic Film Series wouldn’t exist without the Paramount Theatre’s Film Fan Club whose support is essential in protecting film history and the historic Paramount. Film Fans get quintessential benefits like discounted or free admission, complimentary popcorn, and more! Visit www.austintheatre.org/filmfan for more.

Follow the Paramount on Facebook at www.facebook.com/paramounttheatre and on Instagram and Twitter @ParamountAustin.

###

ABOUT PARAMOUNT THEATRE

Originally opened as a vaudeville house in 1915, the historic Paramount Theatre has been a second home for generations upon generations of Austinites to gather, connect, and get inspired. The Paramount currently operates alongside the Stateside Theatre next door under the Austin Theatre Alliance (ATA), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

While they present hundreds of shows annually, the Paramount and Stateside Theatres are so much more than venues. The ATA reaches over 22,000 Central Texas students every year through award-winning Paramount Education programs both in classrooms and in the theatres; produces the Moontower Just For Laughs Austin festival every April, one of the largest comedy festivals in the nation; hosts the star-studded world premieres of SXSW, Austin Film Festival, and beyond; programs the beloved Summer Classic Film Series, now in its 49th year; and works with experts to ensure the careful preservation of Austin history. The Paramount is one of only 20 theatres left in the entire country that is over 100 years old and still in use as a venue.