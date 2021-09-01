The Paper + Craft Pantry Gives Back After Hurricane Ida

Studio 512
Posted: / Updated:

After Hurricane Ida wreaked havoc on Louisiana this week the outpouring of support from Austinites has been heartwarming and an affirmation of the good our community can do. This morning we wanted to spotlight one local business that’s been giving back and has set up a special way to help victims of Hurricane Ida. Pei Sim of The Paper + Craft Pantry joined us to tell us all about their Hurricane Ida Relief Cards.

For just $12, you will receive 2-3 random cards and 100% of the proceeds will go to hurricane relief efforts. They are available here for purchase, and they have a goal of $3,000.

For more information on The Paper + Craft Pantry, visit them online here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Tracking the Coronavirus

Coronavirus Cases Tracker

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Live Blogs

Trending Stories

Don't Miss