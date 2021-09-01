The Paper + Craft Pantry Gives Back After Hurricane Ida

After Hurricane Ida wreaked havoc on Louisiana this week the outpouring of support from Austinites has been heartwarming and an affirmation of the good our community can do. This morning we wanted to spotlight one local business that’s been giving back and has set up a special way to help victims of Hurricane Ida. Pei Sim of The Paper + Craft Pantry joined us to tell us all about their Hurricane Ida Relief Cards.

For just $12, you will receive 2-3 random cards and 100% of the proceeds will go to hurricane relief efforts. They are available here for purchase, and they have a goal of $3,000.

For more information on The Paper + Craft Pantry, visit them online here.