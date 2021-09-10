The Olympic Sport Of Curling Comes To Austin!

Curl Austin Founder David Gersenson and Olympic Gold Medalist Tyler George joined Studio 512 Co-Host Rosie Newberry to talk about Curl Austin and the growth the sport is experiencing in Austin’s backyard.

“Curl Austin has established the first and only dedicated curling facility in Texas. Curling is the fastest-growing winter sport in the world, and Curl Austin is a part of that growth, bringing the sport to the heart of Texas. Curling is a gender-neutral, accessible sport the entire family can enjoy—being strong and fast are not an advantage; communication, strategy, mental focus, and balance are the keys to success.”

“As Curl Austin’s Founder David Gersenson is fond of saying, ‘Old or young, big or small, athletic or arthritic anyone can curl!'”

“David, and his partner and employee, Ben Bryant, have partnered with the Lone Star Curling Club, who has been curling in Austin since 2004, to take this major step for Texas curling. David also hired Tyler George, a member of the USA Curling team that won gold at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, as Director of Development. Tyler’s role is to act as an ambassador to other curling clubs and organizations, to develop various programs for juniors, seniors, and colligate level competition. Tyler will also be hosting team-building events for corporate guests—learning to curl will bring any team closer.”

“Curl Austin began operations in April of 2021, hosting various learn-to-curl classes and corporate events, but on September 3rd, it took sole possession of an ice rink in North-Central Austin where it will conduct its programming seven days a week. All weekend long and on several weeknights, there will be learn-to-curl classes: a two-hour event where Curl Austin teaches participants the basics, followed by actual curling for the majority of the class. For those who enjoy the class so much they want to continue curling regularly, Curl Austin will offer mini-leagues—4 week leagues that mix beginners and veterans to get the new curlers some experience. Following the mini-league, there are a multitude of other leagues the continue throughout the year. Curl Austin is also hosting private parties and corporate events. While it does not yet have a liquor license, it is working with its next-door neighbor Austin Beerworks to make sure the BYOB situation is easily handled.”

“Ultimately, David started Curl Austin to be part of a larger movement to change the trajectory of curling in the United States:

“While it’s an imperfect analogy, we like to think of the future of curling in terms of bowling. While there are a small group of die-hard bowlers who participate in leagues and tournaments, they represent a fraction of the population who bowl. Whether its once a month, a year, or every ten years, everyone has thrown a bowling ball down the alley. Curling has been limited to the die-hards, and we want the rest of the country to have a relationship with curling that’s similar to their relationship with bowling. This will raise the profile of the sport, increase club membership, and change the trajectory of curling in the United States.'”

“Curl Austin invites all of Austin to come experience curling for themselves at 9402 United Drive in North-Central Austin. To sign up for a learn-to-curl, visit CurlAustin.com. You can also keep in touch on Curl Austin’s Facebook page and reach out with any questions to info@curlaustin.com.”

This segment is paid for by Curl Austin and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.