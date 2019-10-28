The Night Owl Podcast Returns To Austin Film Festival

Stephen Belyeu, the host of The Night Owl Podcast, came to Studio 512 to tell us all about his return to Austin Film Festival for “A Night of Ghost Stories.”

The Night Owl Podcast is a local podcast featuring true tales of the paranormal. The stories are candid and straight from the people that experienced them! It was nominated for “Best Austin Podcast” the past two years in a row and was listed in Austin Chronicle’s “Austin-Based Podcasts You Should Be Listening To.” The event will take place at 8 p.m. on Halloween at The State Theatre.

The Austin Film Festival is October 24th-31st. AFF furthers the art and craft of film by inspiring and championing the work of all artists who use the language of film and television to tell a story.

Learn more at www.austinfilmfestival.com.

