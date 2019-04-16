The New Original Docuseries SPEED on Curiosity Stream

Studio 512

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Buckle up for a thrilling adventure chronicling humanity’s innate need for speed and a joyride through the science and history of travel and innovation. Airing on CuriosityStream — the award-winning streaming and on-demand destination from Discovery Channel founder John Hendricks — SPEED is the incredible story of our civilization’s ceaseless desire to move – and the machines that take us farther, higher, and above all, faster. In this action-packed 4-part original docu-series, host and engineering expert Sean Riley takes us across continents, into the skies, over the ocean and into space to showcase humanity’s innate need for speed — for pleasure, for work, to explore, and to survive. Curiosity Stream’s docuseries SPEED premieres on April 18th. To learn more, go to CuriosityStream.com/speed

Sponsored by Curiosity Stream. Opinions expressed by guests on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Don't Miss