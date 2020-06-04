The New Normal: What A Trip To Kiss N’ Makeup Looks Like Now

Salons and barbershops reopened about a month ago in Central Texas, with new rules and restrictions in place to keep both clientele and workers safe. Rosie ventured out to see Karen Helton of Kiss N’ Makeup this week, and she documented the new steps being taken to make sure salons are in compliance. If you haven’t had an appointment out of the house yet, here are some of the new steps you can expect to see:

Waiting outside/waiting in your car to be given clearance to come in the building. It was a pretty day out, with no one around, so Rosie waited in the sunshine, but if you’re in a more crowded space, staying in your vehicle is the smarter option! You’ll generally be called or texted to let you know that you’re free to come inside.

Lots of updates and caution signs. Good reminders to stay distant, don’t touch your face, keep your hands clean: it’s easy to forget once you’re talking to people!

Temperature and symptom check. Many businesses have now invested in a no-contact thermometer to check your temperature, and will send you home if your temperature is too high, even if you feel fine. You’ll be asked if you have any of the following symptoms: cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, loss of taste or smell, diarrhea, feeling feverish or having a measured temperature greater than or equal to 100.0 degrees, or if you’ve had any known close contact with a person who is lab-confirmed to have COVID-19.

Encouraged handwashing. Once you’ve been cleared from the temperature and symptom check, and fill out a few forms (including a potential liability waiver for the salon), you’ll go wash your hands. Make sure to refresh your memory on good handwashing with tips from the CDC.

Masks and PPE all around. At Kiss N’ Makeup, Rosie was the only client in the building during the duration of her appointment time. She, as the client, wore a mask the whole time and Karen wore a face mask and a face shield.

Stay separate. At the end of Rosie’s appointment, she was escorted out the back door of Karen’s salon so that she wouldn’t come in contact with the next client arriving. This isn’t possible at every salon, but expect to see some innovation in ways to help keep 6 feet of distance possible between customers.

Just to be extra safe, Rosie headed home, changed her clothes and washed her hands vigorously again. Karen says she’ll continue this process as long as necessary to keep everyone safe. Learn more about appoinments with Karen on her website.