The New Muscle In Town Is Deep Relief, Offering Massage, Acupuncture, Chiropractic & Nutritional Consulting

Studio 512 spoke with Louisa Tomaio CEO, LAc, LMT, who is opening Deep Relief near the Y at Oak Hill.

What sets you apart from other practices?

“Our signature massage, which ensures consistent high quality treatments (no more flipping a coin)! We use a number system to ensure perfect pressure every time, so there’s no more wasted money on being pet or walking out feeling worse because someone hammered you. We offer massage + acupuncture + chiropractic + nutritional consults, and we also do dry needling. We guarantee relief with no long treatment plans: we let your body dictate when you need to come back. That said, we do have a member plan which would keep on track doing at least 1 treatment a month for maintenance purposes. If you think about your body like your personal vehicle, it only makes sense to do some regular maintenance. So the plan gives us that bit of structure so we don’t keep putting our health on the back burner.

I’m a licensed acupuncturist/massage therapist with over 15 years experience in helping clients reduce pain, tension and stress through bodywork, acupuncture and nutritional consults. By gathering feedback from thousands of clients over the years, I realized that there was a common pattern of client frustrations in the massage market, due to inconsistent pressure and inconsistent results when frequenting mainstream massage facilities. Being an insider with experience working in quite a few of these facilities, I understood the root of these issues. So here’s how it looks: you usually have an undereducated client who doesn’t necessarily know what they need, but they knows they need some relief and assume they are seeking help from ‘experts’ in the field. Clients are often too shy to give direction to therapist when pressure is not to their liking. Then therapists potentially fall short because they have only been taught basic massage school curriculum, which may fall short in teaching them effective communication between therapist and client and teaching advanced therapeutic techniques. Massage Establishments tend to offer little to no in-house training or guidelines to therapists to achieve consistent high quality results, and they under-pay therapists. This forces therapists to need to work extended hours which means they likely won’t be able to put in as much effort as needed to give a high quality Deep Tissue massage.

Being a natural problem solver and knowing I could create something better for the client and therapist, I set out to resolve these issues for both the client and the therapist. The DEEP RELIEF Signature Massage is called “DR Hit The Spot,” which incorporates long, gliding strokes (for relaxation response), combined with muscle stripping, trigger point and acupressure techniques, all centered around seven specific hot spots, known to contribute to the most common pain patterns.”

Tell us about the lengths you’ve gone to achieve a healthy, calming space for your clients.

“I was just about to start construction on the Oak Hill location, and long-time client of mine texted me to ask how things were going, and she reminded me about some healthy building practices we had talked about a while back. Well, that sent me down a rabbit hole. My contractors were not happy with all the changes that ensued. I swapped out drywall for magnesium oxide board (non toxic, mold & fungus resistant), we used mineral-based paint, special flooring, installed all new metal ductwork and a dehumidifier for the HVAC system. To top it off, we also brought in an Electromagnetic Field (EMF) specialist to evaluate and shield the walls and wires throughout the facility, to reduce EMFs. All this adds up to no off-gassing and truly healthy work environment.”

