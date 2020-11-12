The Austin Boys & Girls Club Foundation provides scholarship funding to club members and this morning we had Herman Hill, the chairman of the BGCAA Foundation with us to talk about his history with the club.

Tell us about the foundation where you serve as Chairman. What is the mission of Austin Boys & Girls Club Foundation?

The mission of the Austin Boys and Girls Club Foundation is to provide a perpetual source of ongoing funds to support the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Austin Area (BGCAA) mission of serving more kids in a more impactful way, and to provide a source of emergency funds, were the existence of BGCAA ever threatened. Proceeds from the endowment are also used to award college scholarships to qualifying Club members, which in turn ensures the long-term sustainability of the community.

