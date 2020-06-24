The Many Faces of Nerve Pain with Advanced Pain Care

Nerve pain can be a mild tingling or a major concern. Dr. Jeffrey Higginbotham of Advanced Pain Care spoke with Rosie this morning about nerve pain and how you can treat it.

What are some of the causes of nerve pain?

Minor tingling can morph into some major pain. A recent European study says that 7% of the population has chronic nerve pain. Nerve pain is anything that can irritate or damage the nervous system so from the nerves from the tips of your toe all the way to your brain can cause nerve damage. What we see most commonly as a cause is diabetes. We’ll usually see it down in the feet but it can start to cause pain the back.

What are some nerve pain treatment options?

Not every treatment works for every single person. Every so often we have a patient who only needs a small treatment and they are able to walk out and feel great. Sometimes we have to really fight with it to try to get it to where we need it to be. Some options could be physical therapy or acupuncture all the way to certain medications that can decrease the rate at which irritated nerves fire as well as how our brain processes pain. We do some injection therapies to try to decrease the swelling of the nerve itself to help patients pain. For those with chronic pain where nothing seems to be working we look at using spinal cord stimulators and try to block the pain from transmitting to your brain.

Would lifestyle changes help manage the pain?

One of the bigger causes is diabetic neuropathy. It makes your feet feel like they are burning. The longer you have diabetes and the higher your blood sugars are the more likely you are to develop diabetic neuropathy. It’s important to try to work on the blood sugars and keep movement as high as possible.

For more information visit AustinPainDoctor.com or give them a call at (512) 244-4272.

Sponsored by Advanced Pain Care. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.