On Saturday, May 14th, Jonestown’s newest restaurant and live music venue Lucky Rabbit Live Music Bar & Kitchen will be hosting a Grand Opening celebration. The free entry party will celebrate all things the Lucky Rabbit stands for: live music, community and Texas hospitality.

After doors open at 11 a.m., live music acts will begin at noon and shows will run through 11 p.m. From 3 – 6 p.m. Whole Pets Market will have rabbits available for adoption on site. Then, around 3:30 p.m., guests can enter a Karbach corn hole tournament and play to win some exciting prizes, including custom Karbach + Lucky Rabbit trophies. There will also be a live oil painting by Joe Fiacco that folks can watch as they kick back and enjoy delicious scratch made delites.

There will be different rotating drink specials offered throughout the day, and there will be a variety of beer and spirit tastings available to guests, along with plenty of free swag to snag. Other surprises for the event are in the works as well (hint: you might see a fire spinner or two if you’re there at the right time)!

Musical Performances:

12-1:30 p.m. – John Taylor

2-5 p.m. – Mike Valliere

6-9 p.m. – Kendi Jean

9-11 p.m. North of Luck

Other Activities:

12- 1:30 p.m. – Free Red Bulls – to fuel the all day celebration!

1 – 3:30 p.m. – Whitestone Brewery Samples

3-6 p.m. – Rabbits available for Adoption from Whole Pets Market

3:30 – 6 p.m. – Karbach Cornhole Tournament

6 – 8 p.m. – Hornito’s Margarita Samples

8 – 10 p.m. – Tito’s Samples

Learn more about daily live music, their great dog park, the venue, drinks, food and more at LuckyRabbitBar.com.