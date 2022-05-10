Dani Dudek of Spill the ATX, formerly ATX Gossip, joined Steph & Rosie to spill all the sweet tea on the Austin entertainment scene.

The brand new Moody Center opened with a very unique blessing by Matthew McConaughey. Some big-name acts have already made appearances and there are more to come in the next couple of months including: Dave Matthews, Machine Gun Kelly, Jimmy Buffett and more!

Celebrities just keep flocking to ATX and some of them don’t want to leave. New transplants include Emma Stone and Jeremy Piven.

Tickets are still available for the ATX Television Festival. It’s Dani’s favorite festival of the year and this June it’s back in person! Highlights for 2022 include Scrubs and Parenthood reunions and a CW presentation of the Nancy Drew spinoff Tom Swift – which you can watch on the CW Austin later this month.

