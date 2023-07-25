Big news for the Central Texas high school theater community: Leander ISD’s Langston Lee has just brought home top honors from New York City! Langston won the 2023 Jimmy Award for Best Performance by an Actor.

Langston started performing at an early age, but he actually credits high school theater for helping him grow in his singing ability. He says he didn’t of himself as a singer when starting high school – but a lot changed in four short years!

Langston won Texas’ regional award, the Heller Awards for Young Artists, alongside Kyra Carr from Pflugerville, and both students traveled to NYC to compete at the national level. They spent time with students representing 48 other states/districts, practicing, performing and getting to know one another. Langston brought home The Jimmy Awards honor for men, and Lauren A. Marchand from New York won in the women’s category.

Langston is heading to The Juilliard School for drama in the fall, and hopes to originate a role on Broadway some day.

See Langston’s solo as a finalist on The Jimmy Awards channel on YouTube.