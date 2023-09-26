Dreamy synth-pop band The Ivy has released breezy new single “Good Faith” PRESS HERE to listen. Featuring silky vocals from Wyatt Clem and a groovy bass line from Shawn Abhari, “Good Faith” is the perfect end of summer track blending synths and indie rock guitar. The band’s intentional hands-on approach to their artistry shines through in their music, putting them in a class of their own.

Written and partially recorded in a storage container in Puerto Vallarta Mexico, “Good Faith” depicts the feeling of being stuck between a state of confusion and being overwhelmed by the challenges of life. In the end, somewhere between the synths and guitars, the duo ultimately finds hope and purpose in realizing that your true self is not found in the expectations of others.

The Ivy is on tour now through December – playing headline shows across the U.S. For all ticketing info please visit wearetheivy.com, and full tour routing can be found below.

Wyatt Clem (singer/songwriter/guitarist) and Shawn Abhari (songwriter/synth player/bassist) met studying at the Academy of Contemporary Music in Oklahoma City. Both grew up playing music from a very young age, Shawn started out on piano initially picking up the guitar when he was nine years old and Wyatt started playing guitar when he was 12.

Dubbed by Earmilk as “one of the most promising indie pop acts to come out of Oklahoma,” The Ivy burst onto the scene in 2017 when their songs “Gold” and “Have You Ever Been in Love” went viral climbing the Spotify charts and winning over critics and fans alike. Pulling influence from indie-rock as well as R&B and the blues, The Ivy have crafted their own unique sound garnering millions of streams. With three critically acclaimed EPs out, The Ivy have amassed fans all around the world, shared the stage with LANY and the Band Camino, performed at Lollapalooza, and are making indelible waves in the indie pop scene.

The Ivy 2023 Live Dates:

October 10 – Austin, TX @ Spider House Ballroom

October 13 – Dallas, TX @ Club Dada

October 14 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Resonant Head

November 26 – Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge

November 27 – San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar

November 29 – Los Angeles, CA @ Moroccan Lounge

November 30 – Sacramento, CA @ The Starlet Room

December 2 – Seattle, WA @ Funhouse

December 4 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge

December 6 – Denver, CO @ Lost Lake

December 8 – Tulsa, OK @ The Vanguard

