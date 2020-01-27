The Intro To Indoor Rowing With Ro Fitness

From high level athletes to someone who has never worked out a day in their life, Ro Fitness is making cardio fun. Owner, Chelsea Moore stopped by to teach us the correct technique to avoid injury.

Ro Fitness is easy on the joints and is often used as a rehabilitative/cross training option for runners with impact injuries such as shin splints. Additionally, the low impact quality of indoor rowing allows for rowers of all ages to participate in the workouts (no one younger than 16 though). If you are interested in taking a class go to www.RoFitness.com/Free for a free class. And check them out on social media @RoFitnessAustin.

Locations:

Rō Fitness Downtown

​74 Trinity St.

Austin, TX 78701

​–

Rō Fitness Tarrytown

2425 Exposition Blvd Suite E-1

Austin, TX 78703