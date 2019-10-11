The Inspired Studio Now Open In Round Rock

Studio 512
Posted: / Updated:

Nycia Emerson of Inspired Events and Designs is excited to announce that her new co-working and creative events space, The Inspired Studio, is now open in Round Rock!

Nycia says, “The Inspired Studio is a 3200 square foot open-concept creative studio and workspace with lounge seating and table top working.

The Studio provides more than just a place to work, it’s a one of a kind space to gather, create and celebrate. Our unique space also includes an in-house bakeshop, Feathers & Frosting, and a clothing store, Blur Boutique.

Come feel INSPIRED to dream, or just cozy up with your laptop and relax. You can even rent our studio for a private event, everything is already in place!”

Co-Working hours may vary but generally are:
Monday – Thursday: 8:30AM-5:30PM
Friday: Open for workshops and rentals
Saturday: Rental Options
Sunday: Rental Options

Check out Nycia’s new space in person on Mays Street in Round Rock, or go to www.helloinspiredstudio.com for more details.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss