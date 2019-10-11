The Inspired Studio Now Open In Round Rock

Nycia Emerson of Inspired Events and Designs is excited to announce that her new co-working and creative events space, The Inspired Studio, is now open in Round Rock!

Nycia says, “The Inspired Studio is a 3200 square foot open-concept creative studio and workspace with lounge seating and table top working.

The Studio provides more than just a place to work, it’s a one of a kind space to gather, create and celebrate. Our unique space also includes an in-house bakeshop, Feathers & Frosting, and a clothing store, Blur Boutique.

Come feel INSPIRED to dream, or just cozy up with your laptop and relax. You can even rent our studio for a private event, everything is already in place!”

Co-Working hours may vary but generally are:

Monday – Thursday: 8:30AM-5:30PM

Friday: Open for workshops and rentals

Saturday: Rental Options

Sunday: Rental Options

Check out Nycia’s new space in person on Mays Street in Round Rock, or go to www.helloinspiredstudio.com for more details.