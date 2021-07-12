The Impractical Jokers Kick Off Their 9th Season and Steph Gets A Tip For Pranking Rosie

The Tenderloins are the masters of hilarity. The comedy foursome is back with the network premiere of the Impractical Jokers Movie, an awards show unlike any other, and new episodes from season nine of their #1 hit series. This morning Stephanie got to speak with Joe and Murr about their new season, and some ways she can pull a fast one on Rosie.

Impractical Jokers Awards Show – Join Joe, Q, Sal and Murr for an Awards Special unlike any other, as they honor and celebrate moments of cinematic mastery and outstanding achievement over “Impractical Jokers” franchise comprising 200+ episodes.



Impractical Jokers: The Movie – The story of a humiliating high school mishap from 1992 that sends the four lifelong friends on the road competing in hidden camera challenges for the chance to turn back the clock and find redemption.



Impractical Jokers(Season 9) – In Cable’s #1 Unscripted Comedy Series, four comedians and lifelong friends known as The Tenderloins compete to embarrass each other with a series of hilarious and outrageous antics. All the while, Sal, Joe, Q, and Murr challenge the limits of their friendship. At the end of every episode, the biggest loser must endure a punishment of epic proportions.



The Tenderloins are a New York-based comedy troupe, whose four members – Joe Gatto, James Murray, Brian Quinn and Sal Vulcano – are the creators, executive producers, and stars of truTV’s hit series, Impractical Jokers. Natives of Staten Island, NY, Vulcano, Gatto, Murray and Quinn met while attending high school and later formed The Tenderloins Comedy Troupe in 1999. After years of performing live improv and sketch comedy shows, The Tenderloins crossed over to the web, garnering millions of views for their internet sketches, eventually creating the runaway success Impractical Jokers for truTV.

For more info, visit TruTv.com.