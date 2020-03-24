The Importance Of Staying Active With Our Pups And Nulo Pet Food

Now more than ever, staying active along with your pet is highly important. Stephanie shared tips along with trainer Kristina Viniar on ways to keep fit and healthy with your furry friend while still practicing social distance. In addition to keeping active Steph also shared some ideas on training treats and nutrition in partnership with Nulo pet food.

You can Learn more about Nulo pet food and where it’s carried by going to Nulo.com, or by following along on social media @NuloPetFood.

Sponsored by Nulo. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.