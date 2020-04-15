The Importance Of Fostering & Volunteering With Texas Humane Heroes

Regarding COVID-19, these are very uncertain times for everyone. Like many in our community, Texas Humane Heroes have faced unexpected cuts to their staff time and operating expenses.

Texas Humane Heroes is a no-kill, private, non-profit animal shelter with adoption centers in Leander and Killeen, Texas. The pets from municipal shelters and provide them with love. They are 100% funded by donations, grants and modest fees.

The need for our rescue services has become even more pressing during this time of crisis as many of their shelter partners are forced to close their doors. Now more than every, shelters are looking to Texas Humane Heroes to take in dogs and cats in need.

Texas Humane Heroes has a strong support system of fosters and volunteers, opening their hearts to adopting or fostering a pet which gives them more space to save animals in need. Their adoption centers are located on 22 acres in Leander and 10 acres in Killeen. Both adoption centers are open and they have implemented additional safety and sanitation protocols as well as social distancing requirements for staff and visitors.

For more information go to HumaneHeroes.org. And check out their Hero Talk on Facebook LIVE, Fridays at noon.