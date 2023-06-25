The Greater Taylor Foundation (GTF) is excited to announce the first round of many large-scale nonprofit investments in the community of Taylor with the kick-off of “Impact Taylor”. Established in 2022, GTF was founded on the belief that by pooling resources and giving within the community, more can be done to preserve the current quality of life for future generations.

There has been an incredible outpouring of support for Taylor, and the Greater Taylor Foundation is helping to coordinate those efforts through “Impact Taylor”. Impact Taylor is spearheading a needs assessment to be conducted by an outside firm in the coming months, and key funders for this assessment include The Anna+Anton Olson Legacy Foundation, Baylor Scott & White, the Central Texas Community Foundation, the City of Taylor, the Episcopal Health Foundation, the Greater Taylor Chamber of Commerce, and the John Wehby estate. Approximately $40,000 has been raised to date for the needs assessment.

The Greater Taylor Foundation is a key partner of the Central Texas Community Foundation Community (CTXCF). The collaboration allows GTF to focus on supporting the Greater Taylor area, and CTXCF manages the administrative functions on behalf of Greater Taylor Foundation. This partnership leverages the nearly 20 years of community philanthropy experience of CTXCF to support the needs being identified by those of the Greater Taylor community.

With the incredible growth taking place in Taylor, geographic demarcations among communities have been fused. While there may be different areas of interest and/or needs in different local communities, CTXCF wants to leverage its strong administrative and investment capabilities to propel philanthropy to a new level of engagement across the region.

“Taylor and the surrounding areas are undergoing significant investment economically as well as for business infrastructure. We want to ensure that there is sufficient support for individuals in the community throughout this time of growth by also investing in the infrastructure of local nonprofits.” Tia Stone, President, Greater Taylor Chamber of Commerce

“There are needs in the community that have been identified and there are new situations on the horizon due to the significant development of the area, Impact Taylor will help to identify and quantify where we can best focus our efforts for the greatest good.” Amy Merida, Executive Director, Central Texas Community Foundation

“It is an honor to be involved in the establishment of community infrastructure in the Taylor area. I have had ties to this community for decades and want to see it continue to thrive while maintaining the cultures and traditions that make it the special place that it is.” Ed Komandosky, Taylor Resident

“A few of the services we offer to donors, nonprofits and local communities include: customized investment strategies and streamlined processes for grant-making and scholarships. The Greater Taylor Foundation is here for the long-term success of our citizens and local nonprofits” Diana Phillips, Chair, Greater Taylor Foundation

For information about the Greater Taylor Foundation visit www.greatertaylorfoundation.org. For information about leveraging CTXCF in your local community visit CTXCF.org.

About the Greater Taylor Foundation: The Greater Taylor Foundation advances community giving by connecting those who care with causes that matter. If you would like more information about the Greater Taylor Foundation, contact Diana Phillips at (512) 763-0779 or diana@greatertaylorfoundation.org.

