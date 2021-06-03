The Great Middle Part Debate, Plus Hot Hair Trends For Spring With Janet St Paul

Janet St Paul of Janet St Paul Studio joined Steph to talk about the hot hair topic of the moment, the side part vs the middle part. Janet also gave expert advice on what’s new for Spring when it comes to hair including IBE extensions and curated cutting.

Janet St. Paul Studio for Hair and Beauty is a New York City salon in the heart of downtown Austin, Texas! They offer every guest a personalized hair salon experience that will transform their look, making every individual feel great inside and out.

For more information or to book an appointment you can go to Janetstpaul.com or give them a call at (512)474-5000.

