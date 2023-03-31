“THE GREAT AMERICAN JOKE OFF” is a new comedy series from the creators of the legendary comedy improv series “Whose Line Is It Anyway?”

Hosted by Dulcé Sloan, each episode of THE GREAT AMERICAN JOKE OFF pitches six of the world’s funniest stand-up comedians into a celebration of wisecracks and one liners where the rounds go quickly, but the laughter never lets up.

The format is simple: major comic talents such as Natasha Leggero, Joe List, Moshe Kasher, and Mark Normand push the envelope, and each other’s buttons, as they compete across a variety of joke-telling genres and comedic scenarios with Dulcé deciding which team has won each round based on who she thinks has been the funniest.

The teams are tested on their skill in everything from crafting joke set ups, creating punchlines and providing photo captions to performing solo spots, dropping risqué innuendos and ranting about life’s petty irritations.

“THE GREAT AMERICAN JOKE OFF” presents comedy as an art form where ultimately, it’s not about the winning, it’s about making you laugh. “THE GREAT AMERICAN JOKE OFF” is created and executive produced by Dan Patterson, with Jed Leventhall and Derek Van Peltserving as executive producers.

DULCE’ SLOAN – HOST OF“THE GREAT AMERICAN JOKE OFF”

Dulcé Sloan is a correspondent on Comedy Centrals “The Daily Show” with Trevor Noah and hailed by Variety Magazine as a Top 10 Comedian To Watch, Sloan is one of the sharpest, fastest rising voices in comedy.

She has been named by Rolling Stone as one of the “10 Comedians You Need To Know” and was hailed by Timeout LA as a Comedian to Watch. She has also been honored as the NBC Stand Up Showcase Winner, a “Montreal Just For Laughs New Face” and as a Comedian to Watch on “The Steve Harvey Show.” Sloan has “a voice that doesn’t pander or bully but comes at you straight with a chaser of joy,” according to Ozy.com. She offers a fresh and honest perspective that speaks truth to power and eviscerates the status quo.

She can currently be seen in the FOX animated series “Great North” alongside Jenny Slate and Will Forte. She can also be seen in the feature film “Chick Fight,” alongside Malin Ackerman and Alec Baldwin, which The Hollywood Reporter hailed her as “not just stealing the movie but making sure that no one else even comes close.” She has also appeared multiple times on the CNN New Year’s Eve Special with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen, MTV’s “Acting Out”, Comedy Central’s “@Midnight”, Tru’s “Comedy Knockout”, TBS’ “Conan”, and has made multiple appearances as a correspondent on “E! News Daily.”

Her signature point-of-view and confidence drives her hilarious views on everything from her personal relationships to the absurdities of society.