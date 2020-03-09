The Grass Really Is Greener With Emaerald Lawns!

Emerald Lawns was established in 2006 by Luke and Mary Hawthorne. Both worked in the lawn treatment field for many years prior to beginning thei family-owned company. Luke stopped by the studio to share more, check it out!

Emerald Lawns is environmentally friendly, using organic nutrients and fertilizer

whenever possible. However, as Luke says, “We’ll use whatever it takes to get the

job done!”

Emerald Lawns is also customer friendly, featuring:

Free Estimates

No Contracts

Customer-interactive website, which allows customers to manage their own accounts

Guaranteed Work

No charge service calls between applications

For more information go to EmeraldLawns.com or call (512) 990-2199 for more details.

Sponsored by Emerald Lawn. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.