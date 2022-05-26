Andrea Syrtash of Pregnantish joined Steph to discuss the future of fertility and how things are progressing in the field of reproductive science.

Andrea recently released a podcast on this topic with experts from the TMRW Life Sciences team, a company that has created the world’s first and only automated platform for the safe management and care of the frozen eggs and embryos used in IVF. Andrea shared some of the fascinating information she learned from TMRW. For more information you can go to TMRW.org

The Future of Fertility episode from Pregnantish featuring TMRW can be accessed here.