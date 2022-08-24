Featuring performances, films and creative experiences curated by Future Front, this event aims to center joy and celebrate community, while putting women and LGBTQ+ creators of all kinds at the front of their lineups.

Tickets for The Front Fest can be purchased at https://thefrontfest.com. Attendees can purchase individual passes for $15 and weekend passes for $40, noting that some events are only open to weekend passholders.

We were joined by Jane Hervey, Creative and Executive Director of FFTX, and rising music sensation and family band We Don’t Ride Llamas to talk about the event and what guests can expect to see over the course of the four-day fest.

Donations collected through passes and the festival will all benefit the org’s Creative Future of Texas Fund, which distributes more than $10,000 in micro-grants per year.

Designed like a beautiful, long weekend, this year’s festival features four days of daily programming. On Friday, August 26 at Parish, the festival will present a curated Texas indie pop and punk showcase, featuring artists like Afro rock sibling sensation We Don’t Ride Llamas—who have taken Austin and the Austin Music Awards by storm—Kiki Machine, local and regional DJs, and more.

On Saturday, August 27, the festival will take over The Contemporary Austin’s Laguna Gloria grounds to present a short film showcase centering the works of Texas women and queer directors, with notable headlining films like But Humble Sinners, which premiered at AFF this year, Moondogs and more.

The Front Fest is also bookended by pool parties at The LINE Hotel on August 25 and 28, featuring select creative vendors and DJs, an official Perreo Club day party, drink specials and more (only open to weekend pass holders).