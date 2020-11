The Studio 512 crew has been whipping up a list of restaurants with options for folks who need a little boost in the kitchen during Thanksgiving. Check out options that go all the way from the main event (turkey and sides) to hot rolls, wine and desserts. Scroll the alphabetical list below for a smattering of both classic and non-traditional Thanksgiving fare here in Austin:

Aba: Aba is offering a Thanksgiving Feast to-go with a Mediterranean twist. The menu can be ordered for two, four or six guests and includes menu items like Pumpkin Hummus, Truffle Baked Orzo and Green Beans with Almonds and Mushroom Aioli, Beef Tenderloin Kebab, Brussels Sprouts and the Creme Brûlée Pie. The cost is $48.95 per person, plus tax and guests can choose to add on bottles of wine at an additional cost. Orders must be placed by Monday, November 23 at 3 p.m. and pick-up or delivery is Tuesday, November 24 or Wednesday, November 25 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Thanksgiving Feast to-go comes with re-heating instructions. Please note, Aba is closed on Thanksgiving Day for dine-in. Order by calling 737-273-0199. You can also place an order for Aba’s Thanksgiving Feast To-Go for Pick-Up here or delivery here.