The Evolution of TV

Technology is always changing! Mitch West with Nexstar Media Group talked with us about how small businesses can take advantage of new connected TV features to help them grow.

Tell us more about the OTT space. What is next in the space?

The space is growing with players from Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime and so many others that are investing Billions in content. We have entered into the Platinum Age of TV.

How can local business tap into this growing field and take their message from TV to this audience extension?

We work with hundreds of publishers/networks and secure inventory across the OTT landscape and target your consumers.

There a lot of terms out there about OTT, can you walk us through what they are?

Yes, there a few ways consumers are getting to their content, CTV or connected TV that is a smart TV that come equipped with your apps like Netflix and Amazon Prime. There are also Apple TV or Amazon Fire stick where you use an external device or Full Episode Players, those are the NBC’s or Nat Geo’s of the world that have episodic programs.

