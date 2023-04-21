The Driskill in downtown Austin, Texas, is pleased to announce the launch of its daily, guided history tour that is open to the public. Tickets to book this experience are on sale now.

Tours are free for hotel guests that have already booked a stay through The Driskill, while pre-purchased tickets for the general public cost $10. During this history tour, attendees will explore the exciting and illustrious story behind the legendary property – with daily tours kicking off at 4 p.m. Led by an expert guide, the journey will begin under the iconic lobby dome and move throughout the property, revealing the fascinating, lesser-known history of The Driskill.

Providing a window to the hotel’s history, the tour will take attendees back to the earliest years of Austin, when folks traveled by horse-drawn buggies on dirt roads, and when The Driskill and the State Capitol were the tallest buildings in sight. Throughout the decades, the hotel has continued to be a representation of the many eras that it’s lived in. Guests will be led through the spaces and places that have been frozen in time at the renowned Austin institution. The history tour was also curated in collaboration with Harrison Eppright, an Austinite who grew up visiting the hotel and is now a veteran tour guide for Austin Convention & Visitors Bureau.

The new tour allows locals and guests alike to uncover all of the stories behind the hotel, such as the famous barbershop that was a popular attraction in 1909 or the eight gold-leaf-framed Austrian mirrors that once belonged to Emperor Maximillian and his wife Carlotta and were acquired from an antique shop in 1930. Patrons will be able to step into rooms on the property that are time capsules, such as the recently reopened Driskill Grill, which was the site of President LBJ and Lady Bird’s first date in 1934, or the Jim Hogg Suite, where the couple later famously awaited the results of LBJ’s 1964 presidential reelection run.

“When Jesse Driskill opened the hotel, he envisioned the landmark would rival the palaces in New York, Chicago, St. Louis and San Francisco,” said general manager Markus Puereschitz. “Austin continues to exceed expectations as a popular destination, so we’re excited to share a piece of its history with locals.”

The history tour was originally launched in 2022 as part of the hotel package Discover Driskill’s History Package and has been only offered to hotel guests until now. Extending this initiative to locals and visiting travelers is a result of the property team’s efforts to engage the surrounding community and offer Austinites and Texans alike a place of solace to take in the city’s history and nostalgia. Private tours for larger groups such as bachelor and bachelorette parties are also available with 72 hours notice. Reach out to sales@thedriskill.com to inquire. The property additionally offers a self-guided art tour that allows folks to explore the hotel’s rich history and art collection at their leisure.

The Driskill is located at 604 Brazos St. For more information on the hotel or to book reservations for the history tour, please visit here. Follow along on Instagram at @thedriskill for updates.

