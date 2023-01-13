On Sunday, January 29, 2023, at 4 p.m., The Driskill will host “Tunics & Tea” with local writer Wendi Aarons . Aarons is the author of the recently released “I’m Wearing Tunics Now,” an honest and hilarious memoir about second acts, self-acceptance and bravely and unapologetically embracing what happens as a woman gets older, wiser and a lot more excited by sales at Eileen Fisher.

The afternoon program will feature:

A reading from “I’m Wearing Tunics Now” performed by author Wendi Aarons

A Q&A discussion moderated by Texas Monthly Executive Editor Kathy Blackwell

A book signing with the author

And The Driskill’s signature Afternoon Tea, with assorted scones, tea sandwiches and miniature desserts

“There isn’t a more elegant place to celebrate awesome women than at the city’s oldest hotel and grand dame of Austin, The Driskill,” said Adreanne Lewis, director of sales, events and marketing for The Driskill. “It’s going to be a uniquely wonderful event – with guests sipping tea, Wendi spilling the tea on her age-related experiences and everyone bonding over real talk about aging, including the benefits of tunics.”

Tunics & Tea will be hosted at The Driskill at 604 Brazos Street in Austin, Texas. Tickets are $60 for the event or $90 including a copy of “I’m Wearing Tunics Now” for the book signing. Tickets can be purchased online via Tock here .

Wearing tunics is optional but encouraged – as is supporting the charitable beneficiary of the event, Dress For Success Austin. Attendees are encouraged to bring donations for the local nonprofit, which empowers women+ to achieve economic independence by providing a network of support, professional attire and the development tools to help them thrive in work and in life. Accepted donations include new and like-new business attire. Donations can also be made online through Dress For Success Austin’s Amazon Wish List here .

About Wendi Aarons:

Wendi Aarons is an award-winning humor writer whose work has appeared in The New Yorker, Scary Mommy, Buzzfeed, Huffington Post and other outlets. In addition to “I’m Wearing Tunics Now,” she is also the author of the middle-grade book “Ginger Mancino, Kid Comedian.” Her humor pieces had been performed by award-notable actresses including Uzo Aduba, Sharon Horgan and Alison Brie. Aarons’ eponymous blog was named “Funniest Parenting Blog” by Parents Magazine, and she was named “Most Entertaining Writer” at the Mom 2.0 Influencer conference.