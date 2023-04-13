Elias Chocalas, Operations Supervisor at The Dirdie Birdie joined Rosie to talk about their new brunch menu, their happy hour, and other upcoming events.

Putt, Sip, and Savor your way through 12 one-of-a-kind art installations designed to pay tribute to everything we love about ATX living, where you’ll get up close and personal with the South Congress bats, cross the Pennybacker Bridge, and make some noise on Music Lane before you break for dinner and drinks.

With a dining experience deserving of its own spotlight and a bar program as impressive as it is approachable, The Dirdie Birdie is more than just mind-blowing mini golf — we’re your date night destination, your weekday lunch spot, and your happy hour hangout, all in one.