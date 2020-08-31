The Dangers of Skipping Vaccines & Checkups With Texas Children’s Hospital Urgent Care

This morning Dr. Stanley Spinner spoke with Stephanie about the importance of well checks and vaccines for your children.

Can you tell us about the importance of vaccinations?

Much of pediatrics is about preventative care – vaccinations being an incredibly important part of that. The only thing that’s been more important besides vaccinations is clean water. Clearly the need to vaccinate not only our children but all of us and keep us vaccinated is paramount in preventing disease and mantaining good public health.

Can you talk to us about cold & flu season?

You hear lots of information about the flu vaccine, some good some misinformation. The vaccination may not prevent you from getting the flu but it can help diminish the effects of it. The flu vaccine is extremely important – people don’t realize how bad influenza can be. With COVID people hear that children can be mildly affected which is true and we’re fortunate for that but influenza is not so kinda with children. It causes serious illness in children and even death.

