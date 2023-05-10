While grabbing a coffee or a quick bite in downtown Austin seems like a quick stop, we often stare down the long line from the back of a chain coffee shop, wondering if waiting is worth it. But fear not, hidden gem, The Coffeehouse at Caroline is a must-try during those busy hours, offering a coffee fix without the wait.

The Coffeehouse at Caroline, located in the Aloft hotel in the heart of downtown, features a rotating selection of custom espresso and coffee blends from Austin’s Little City Roasters and fresh-baked pastries like an Almost Everything Croissants and a seasonal giant cupcake. In addition, The Coffeehouse is within walking distance from the Capitol on South Congress and is a great spot for offsite meetings or a quick pop-in before the next big thing.