The Classiest New Bar Game In Austin Texas: CHAMPONG The Classiest New Bar Game In Austin Texas: CHAMPONG prev next

"A college standby gets a Four Seasons update"

What happens when you take beer pong, but subtract the beer and add champagne?

CHAMPONG!

Every week during happy hour you can try your hand at 'Champong' at the Four Season's Hotel.

The cost is the purchase price of a premium bottles of Champagne.

Champong was one Austin Monthly's 'Fun Summer Activites' Check out the other activies by clicking here.

More Details

When: 5 p.m.- 7 p.m. Monday through Friday

Where: Ciclo Restaurant at Four Seasons Hotel

Advance reservation required.

Ages 21 and up.