Premier Rugby Sevens (PR7s) announced Austin has been named a host city for the new league’s 2022 Championship Weekend.

Known as the “Most electrifying sports league on the planet,” Premier Rugby Sevens is the first ever professional rugby league with women in North America.

We were joined with Madison Hovran and Corey Jones, rugby stars in Premier Rugby Sevens, to talk about all things rugby and the upcoming championship.

Q2 Stadium will host North America’s best male and female rugby athletes, including many Olympians, on Saturday, July 30. The historic event will mark the first non-soccer sporting event to take place in Q2 Stadium, home of Major League Soccer’s Austin FC.

As the first league of its kind with men’s and women’s teams competing under one umbrella with equal pay, each PR7s event will boast a party-like atmosphere with bands, DJs, games, contests, partner integration, and special appearances.

PR7s unveiled a revolutionary new prize that unites the men’s and women’s competitions, with combined points throughout the season determining the winner of the United Championship. Eight teams compete within four brands: Experts, Headliners, Loggerheads, and Loonies. A men’s team and a women’s team represent each franchise.

Tickets are still available at PRSevens.com/Tickets