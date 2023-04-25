Calling all art-lovers: there’s a new community theatre on the block! Buda has just started The Chambers Theatre Company at Inspired Minds Art Center at 121 Main Street. Theatre Manager and Director, Bridget Farias Gates, spoke with Studio 512 about the developments.

“We’ve named the theatre and company after the space’s former use – the Buda City Council Chamber. Auditions and casting for the The Chambers Theatre Company’s very first production have just finished up, and ‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream’ will run from May 19th-28th. We’re really excited to make local community theatre accessible to Buda and the surrounding areas.

“‘You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown’ will be our musical in the fall, and we also have the City of Buda summer musical, ‘Grease’, this July, which is FREE for the community!”

Art, theatre and music summer camps and classes are enrolling now. Learn more online at InspiredMinds.art.