The Central Texas Counties Quiz: How Much Do You Know?

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin's 102-degree high temperature Monday equaled the hottest day of the summer, and was only one degree shy of the 1956 record. It was the 12th day this summer of triple-digit high temperatures, with 7 of them occurring this month.

The September sizzle comes to an end today with the arrival of our first cold front of the season. The passing of the front will be later in the afternoon on Tuesday, so most areas will still see another warm day - just not as hot as yesterday - with highs in the 90s.