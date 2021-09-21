The Central Texas Counties Quiz: How Much Do You Know?

With so many people moving to Austin (and surrounding communities), Rosie decided to give Steph a true/false quiz on our area counties. Test yourself on the following questions:
- True or false: Llano is the only place in the world where you can find the mineral “Llanite.”
- True or false: Bastrop County elected the first woman mayor in Texas in 1917, before women were even allowed to vote.
- True or false: It’s Buda, not Austin, that is actually designated the “Outdoor Capital of Texas” because of all its public parks.
- True or false, two parts: The Pecan Capital of the World resides in Texas, and they say it’s properly pronounced “pee-can.” (Shout-out to MyCurlyAdventures.com for an excellent article on this!)
