The Cathedral + ATXGals Launches New Online Art Workshops Led by Local Artists

Amid CoronaVirus news and challenging times for brick and mortar businesses, The Cathedral, the gorgeous 1930’s refurbished church on East Austin also faces significant challenges after having to cancel all events and artist-led workshops at their location.

The five-month-old coworking and event space was built by the women behind atxGALS to offer an inspiring space for Austin’s creative and entrepreneurial community. atxGALS mission is to create more exposure for women artists and help them succeed in their careers while also supporting local organizations with a focus on equality. With the opening of The Cathedral, they have been able to continue to support Austin women artists through cool urban art pop-ups and artist-led workshops.

In an effort to continue to support artists and encourage people to stay home, The Cathedral is now offering their artists-led workshops online. You can help support local artists and The Cathedral by signing up for one of their workshops, which include an awesome kit with all the materials needed for the class. The kits are available for curbside pick-up at their location – 2403 East 16th Street, or it can be shipped straight to your home.

For a list of upcoming workshops and to sign up, visit their website at thecathedralatx.com/pages/workshops.

You can also follow atxGALS and The Cathedral on social media for more news and updates:

​Instagram: @atxGALS

Facebook: @atxGALS

Instagram: @thecathedralatx

Facebook: @thecathedralatx