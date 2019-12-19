The Carlson Law Firm Christmas Miracle Update

Christmas is all about the spirit of giving. Craig Carlson from the Carlson Law Firm came by to talk to us about some of the miracles they are helping give people who are really in need.

We’ve got good news: The Carlson Law Firm received over 300 submissions for Christmas miracles, from all around Texas! They delivered everything 2 weeks ago. They say that everyone was so appreciative, and their spirits were lifted during this holiday season.

Send your future nominations to www.carlsoncares.org/miracle (en Español: www.carlsoncares.org/milagro).

For more information on The Carlson Law Firm you can give them a call at (512) 598-0361, or check them out online at www.carlsonattorneys.com.

Sponsored by Carlson Law Firm. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.