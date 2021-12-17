The Carlson Law Firm Celebrates Christmas By Helping 12 Texas Families

The Carlson Law Firm got a head start on putting a bow on another year of giving by delivering the spirit of Christmas this holiday season to a dozen families in different areas of the state.

Managing Partner Craig Carlson joined Studio 512 Co-Host Rosie Newberry to tell us more.

Since 2018, The Carlson Law Firm has circulated nomination forms in English and Spanish for a Carlson Christmas Miracle. The nomination form requests, the name, the need and the story of why this person being nominated deserves a Christmas miracle. Friends and family can nominate a person or relative they know who may need a little Christmas cheer.

The firm’s Christmas miracle has been a success each year and has so far helped over 20 families in the last four years. Over the last four years, miracles have ranged from delivering basic necessities such as clothing items and cleaning supplies to more significant needs like bill assistance and gas line repairs.

“We could do smaller giveaways for more people like other firms,” Managing Partner Craig Carlson said. “However, our way of giving back during the holiday season is through these highly individualized Christmas miracles. It’s really a reflection of the level of care and help our clients get from our law offices. Doing it this way allows us to customize how we help people similarly to how we customize the legal services we provide. And I believe that’s the best route—helping individual families in the unique ways their families need help makes a tremendous impact in their lives.”

Representatives from the firm visited families in Laredo, Lubbock, Midland, Austin, San Antonio, Round Rock, Killeen, Waco, Baytown and Bryan.

“Each year, we try to go bigger,” Carlson said. “This year, we doubled our efforts and next year, we’re going to figure out a way to have a bigger impact on our communities. We encourage everyone to find us on social media now so that they’re ready for when the nomination period comes around next year. You can also look for the latest updates on everything our Carlson Cares program does for our local communities.”

The Carlson Law Firm is an injury law firm with two convenient locations in Austin and one in Round Rock. The firm’s team of injury lawyers helps those hurt through little to no fault of their own in car wrecks, trucking accidents, dog bites, slip and falls, dangerous drugs, defective devices and much more. The firm also has a family law department in its Round Rock location.

Learn more about our Carlson Cares program at CarlsonCares.org or visit CarlsonAttorneys.com to find out how we can help.

This segment is paid for by Carlson Law Firm and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.