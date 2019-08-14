The Carillon’s Thyme Blood Orange Fizz Will Cool Down The Summer Heat

Summer ending can be a bummer for kids — and a bit of a relief for parents! We got to have the perfect cocktail to celebrate, as it fuses summer flavors with a hint of fall herbs. The Carillon’s Oscar Moreno stopped by to show us how to make a Thyme Blood Orange Fizz.

Crafted with Plymouth Gin, blood orange juice, thyme simple syrup, lemon juice, cherry bitters and citrus bitters, the Thyme Blood Orange Fizz is easy to make in individual portions and as a batch cocktail for larger affairs, pairing nicely with light summer apps, a boat day on the Lake Travis and backyard grilling fare.

Thyme Blood Orange Fizz Ingredients, yield: 1 serving

2 oz. Plymouth Gin

1 oz Blood Orange Juice

0.5 oz Thyme Simple Syrup

0.25 oz Lemon Juice

1 Dash Cherry Bitters

1 Dash Citrus Bitters

Thyme Simple Syrup Directions:

Combine equal parts hot water and sugar with thyme sprigs

Set aside to infuse overnight

Thyme Blood Orange Fizz Directions:

Combine ingredients in a tumbler filled 3/4 with ice

Shake and strain into a tallCollins glass filled with crushed ice

Top the cocktail with club soda

Garnish with lemon, a blood orange wheel and a fresh thyme sprig

Batched Thyme Blood Orange Fizz Directions:

Combine the gin, blood orange juice, lemon juice and bitters in a large vessel

When ready to serve, pour the mixture over ice and add a splash of club soda

The Carillon is located on University Avenue in the AT&T Education and Conference Center at UT. For more details, go to www.thecarillonrestaurant.com.