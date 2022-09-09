The Carillon, the fine dining concept within the AT&T Hotel and Conference Center, has resumed bar and dinner service, returning the restaurant to full service operations.

Executive Chef Jason Cunningham joined us to tell us more and show us the Strawberry – Thai Basil Gazpacho recipe from the menu.

With a new seasonal menu, The Carillon is pitch-perfect for celebrating life’s most memorable moments and its everyday wins. Whether meeting for casual after-work cocktails, a bite before a show at Moody Center, or enjoying a family dinner on the patio overlooking the UT campus, The Carillon suits any occasion. The restaurant also offers complimentary on-site parking.

The new menu was designed to complement the grand atmosphere of the restaurant, while also being completely approachable, offering classic dishes prepared in seasonal ways with local ingredients.

The Carillon has also resumed service at the bar, where happy hour is 5-6:30 p.m. Bar menu dishes are $2 off and wine by the glass and the full cocktail menu are 50% off. The dinner menu is available a la carte or with the restaurant’s signature 3-for-$45 option, including a starter, an entree and a dessert.