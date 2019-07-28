The Carillon Helps Pay It Forward

The Pay It Forward With Daniel Curtis Fundraiser to benefit victims of spinal cord injuries will return to Austin on August 1st at the AT&T Hotel. Chef Kyle Barham, Head Chef of the AT&T Hotel’s The Carillion, stopped by Studio 512 to tell us a little bit more about the event.

In 2011, Austin Food & Beverage Director Daniel Curtis was injured in a diving accident in his swimming pool which resulted in a severe spinal cord injury leaving him paralyzed. That year, Curtis’ family, friends and colleagues came together with the Lone Star Paralysis Foundation and AT&T Hotel and Conference Center to help alleviate some of his medical costs, resulting in Pay It Forward.

Since 2011, Curtis has continued to host the Pay It Forward event, and has raised over $500,000 for others with spinal cord injuries in need of medical assistance. The 9th Annual Pay It Forward With Daniel Curtis Benefit will take place at AT&T Hotel and Conference Center and feature bites from 20 of Austin’s top restaurants and sips from local beverage sponsors. Benefitting the Lone Star Paralysis Foundation and Easterseals of Central Texas, Pay It Forward With Daniel Curtis is making a positive impact on the Austin community.

The goal of the fundraiser is to help promote awareness about the spinal cord injury community while enjoying great people, the best food in Austin, handcrafted cocktails, and energetic entertainment. Proceeds from the Pay it Forward Benefit will help fund rehabilitation equipment, adaptive sports programs, research, rehab equipment and outreach and support for those with new injuries.

Find out more about what the Carillon has to offer at wwwthecarillonrestaurant.com. If you want to enjoy some delicious bites for a good cause, you can find more information, as well as tickets to the event on Pay It Forward’s website, www.pifdaniel.com.