The “Buzz/Bite” Quiz With Rudy’s BBQ

Studio 512
David Yeomans has returned to our group — after 2 nice weeks in Europe! — and we thought we’d welcome him back with some Americana: Rudy’s BBQ.

We invented a game called the “Buzz/Bite” quiz, and it’s all about BBQ. Steph asked a barbeque question, and Rosie, David and Mandy “buzzed” in by taking bites of their BBQ sandwiches. We made them answer with a full mouth!

A big shout-out to our friends at Rudy’s BBQ for hooking us up with our delicious sandwiches! Rudy’s has 5 Austin-area locations. To find the one closest to you and to check out their menu, go to www.rudysbbq.com.

