The Blair House Inn Offers Guests Fun, Relaxation, and Art

Our Producer Dustin visited Wimberley, Texas last month to take in the sights, sounds, and art of The Blair House Inn. In this second of three installments featuring the bed, and breakfast, co-owner Chris Mahoney talks about the art gallery on display in their main lodge as well as some of the cottages.



The Blair House Inn is located in Wimberley, Texas. Visit www.blairhouseinn.com to check availability and upcoming events. You can also follow them on social media with @blairhouseinn.

Sponsored by Blair House Inn. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.