The Big Bend Challenge: Rafting on the Rio Grande

Did you know? Big Bend National Park is one of the largest national parks in the United States, and it’s celebrating its 75th year anniversary! The park is located in southwest Texas, about 7-8 hours from Central Texas. It includes the entire Chisos mountain range, as well as a large portion of the Chihuahuan Desert.

While you’re there, make sure you take the opportunity to get out on the Rio Grande, which forms the border between the U.S. and Mexico. Inflatable rafts are a popular type of watercraft for this river, and they are a great way to get a group to travel together! You can choose packages that are just a couple of hours, or you can go all the way up to a couple of weeks. Check out local outfitters.

Rosie got a chance to meet Musician Butch Hancock with some friends from Austin Monthly out on the Rio Grande. Butch does River Music Tours from time to time, where folks will get a chance to chat and even play with this music legend — and he’s got some great stories to tell! Learn more about Butch and what he’s up to now at www.butchhancock.net.

If you’re heading out for a family vacation to Far West Texas and the Big Bend Area, take part in the Big Bend Challenge: find 5 really fun, different activities to shake up your trip! When you upload to social media, tag your photos with #BigBendChallenge. Learn more at www.visitbigbend.com.

