The Big Bend Challenge: Hiking Big Bend National Park

Did you know? Big Bend National Park is one of the largest national parks in the United States, and it’s celebrating its 75th year anniversary! The park is located in southwest Texas, about 7-8 hours from Central Texas. It includes the entire Chisos mountain range, as well as a large portion of the Chihuahuan Desert.

Rosie got a chance to visit and hike up one of the trails the Lost Mine Trail with some friends from Austin Monthly Magazine . Not only is it a great workout, but the air is clear and the views are stunning. You can see for miles around!

If you’re heading out for a family vacation to Far West Texas and the Big Bend Area, take part in the Big Bend Challenge: find 5 really fun, different activities to shake up your trip! When you upload to social media, tag your photos with #BigBendChallenge. Learn more at www.visitbigbend.com.

