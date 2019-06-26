The Big Bend Challenge: A Stay At Lajitas Golf Resort

Did you know? Big Bend National Park is one of the largest national parks in the United States, and it’s celebrating its 75th year anniversary! The park is located in southwest Texas, about 7-8 hours from Central Texas. It includes the entire Chisos mountain range, as well as a large portion of the Chihuahuan Desert.

Experience Far West Texas with fun for the whole family at Lajitas Golf Resort . The resort has beautiful, historical rooms with touches that will remind you of the Wild West. Resort activities include birding, zip lining, stand-up paddleboarding, shooting range, horseback riding, mountain biking, spa experiences and more.

If you’re a golfer, look no further for a once-in-a-lifetime view: Black Jack’s Crossing, Lajita’s golf course, is voted #1 in Texas by the Dallas Morning News for its sweeping views of the Chisos mountains. You can see the Rio Grande, dividing the United States from Mexico, from the 15th hole — which is located hundreds of feet above the green!

Rosie got a some tips on the course along with some friends from Austin Monthly. They wined and dined in style at the resort’s restaurant and bar offerings, too.

If you’re heading out for a family vacation to Far West Texas and the Big Bend Area, take part in the Big Bend Challenge: find 5 really fun, different activities to shake up your trip! When you upload to social media, tag your photos with #BigBendChallenge. Learn more at www.visitbigbend.com.

