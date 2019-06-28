The Big Bend Challenge: A Delicious Meal At 12 Gage Restaurant

Did you know? Big Bend National Park is one of the largest national parks in the United States, and it’s celebrating its 75th year anniversary! The park is located in southwest Texas, about 7-8 hours from Central Texas. It includes the entire Chisos mountain range, as well as a large portion of the Chihuahuan Desert.

Texas-inspired culinary specialities with a gourmet twist? Yes, please!

Rosie got a chance to eat at the 12 Gage Restaurant, part of the Gage Hotel in Marathon, Texas. Chef Joe Rodriguez at 12 Gage picks beautiful cuts of meat to make dishes with as many local, high-quality ingredients as possible. A fun fact? He gets peaches from Fredericksburg for some of his offerings!

You’re welcome to eat indoors, amongst the modern cowboy-chic interior, or to dine al fresco on the outdoor patio, which includes fireplaces and fountains! Rosie gathered some folks for dinner, including friends from Austin Monthly Magazine.

While you’re in the area, make sure you check out a room at The Gage Hotel! This incredible historical gem was established in 1927 by Alfred Gage, who wanted to give travelers a place to stay on the frontier. Nowadays, there are shops, boutiques, unique finds and local eateries to explore along with the Gage Hotel in downtown Marathon.

If you’re heading out for a family vacation to Far West Texas and the Big Bend Area, take part in the Big Bend Challenge: find 5 really fun, different activities to shake up your trip! When you upload to social media, tag your photos with #BigBendChallenge. Learn more at www.visitbigbend.com.

