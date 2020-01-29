The Best Way To Prevent Cold & Flu

The peak of cold and flu season is now upon us. Avoiding germs and maintaining your own health is difficult enough, but what can you do when your child comes down with a cold or the flu? While there is no cure-all, there are steps you can take to prevent illness and if your child gets sick, to make the recovery process more comfortable. Dr. Lisa Gaw, pediatrician and director at Texas Children’s Urgent Care Westgate, stopped by to share how to manage symptoms, provide relief for your child and explains the differences between the cold and flu.

What is the best way to prevent cold and flu?

o The best time to fight the flu is before it begins.

o In order to protect against influenza, everyone in your family older than 6 months should receive a flu vaccination every year.

o While there is no vaccination for the common cold, you can protect yourself and your children against viruses by disinfecting surfaces and making sure everyone washes their hands regularly with soap and water.

Who is considered high-risk for the flu?

o Elderly, babies and those with chronic illness

What are the early symptoms of influenza and when should parents seek treatment for their child with the flu?

o Fever, chills, fatigue, headache, runny nose, congestion and sore throat.

o Seek medical care if your child has a persistent, high fever (more than 3-4 days) or you are concerned about potential dehydration, altered mental state or respiratory distress.

o If your child has the flu, it is important to pay attention to their breathing and fluid intake.

What medications are available for children who have the flu?

o Tamiflu is a common prescription given to help shorten the duration of the flu and lesson the severity of the symptoms.

o Tamiflu is approved for use in children as young as two weeks.

o Using aspirin to treat children (younger than 16 years of age) with viral illnesses is associated with a rare and life-threatening complication called Reye’s syndrome.

What medications are available for children who have a cold?

o Ibuprofen (in infants and children older than 6 months) and acetaminophen (based on weight) can help treat your child’s pain and fever. Parents can safely use these medications either alone or in combination. We urge you to speak to your pediatrician about how to safely alternate between these two medications.

o Do not use over-the-counter cold and cough medicines to treat children younger than 6 years of age. These medications are not proven to provide relief for younger children, and their use is associated with serious and life-threatening side effects.

