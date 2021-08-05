The Best Spots For Oysters In Austin

Today is National Oyster Day and with oysters, you either love them or don’t. It’s not easy getting over the idea of swallowing a raw mollusk, or the fact Austin is nowhere near the coast can make them sound unappetizing. Although, despite the city’s landlocked status, there are many spots in town with fresh, mouth-watering oysters sourced from coast to coast. Whether you like your oysters raw, grilled, smoked, or even fried, there is a restaurant in town perfect for slurping some oysters on a hot summer day. Here is a list of places where you can get your oyster fix in and slurp on without traveling to a coastal city.







Perla’s was founded in the Spring of 2009 by chefs Larry McGuire and Tom Moorman with the goal of establishing a great oyster bar & seafood joint on beloved South Congress Avenue.Perla’s offers fresh fish and oysters flown in daily from both coasts with an emphasis on sourcing from the Gulf of Mexico and simple, clean preparations. Happy Hour is Monday through Friday from 3-5 p.m. 50¢ off oysters and $2 off beverages.

TIP: Open for lunch and dinner daily, and brunch on Saturday & Sunday. To Go available. Reservations are available through Open Table. Free Parking Garage behind Perlas. Ticket needs validation from Restaurant.







Clark’s is a small chic WestAustin neighborhood spot with a great raw bar, house-baked sourdough, fresh fish, lobster rolls, pan-roasted hamburgers, and tasty libations. Join them for lunch, brunch, happy hour, and dinner. SPECIALS: Monday through Friday 3–5 p.m. 50¢ off oysters, 1/2 off martinis & burgers, and $5 oyster shooters & draft beer. Saturday & Sunday 3- 5 p.m. ½ off Bottles of Wine & 50¢ off Oysters and $5 Oyster Shooter.

Salt Traders’s menu is all about fresh, sustainably sourced seafood. The raw bar features oysters, peel-and-eat Gulf Coast shrimp, and Crudo specials. Tuesday-Friday from 3:30-6:30 p.m. $1 Gulf oysters and $5 off beginnings. Salt Traders has two locations: Round Rock & Zilker. To learn more or to place a reservation, visit their website.

Mongers Market + Kitchen is a neighborhood seafood restaurant, market, and raw bar located on 4119 Guadalupe Street. They are serving the freshest seafood and oysters in town. Product availability changes daily. Reservations can be made online!







Honey Moon is an elegant, atmospheric, restaurant and cocktail lounge with a well-curated menu of elevated comfort food and Modern American share plates. The menu also includes a craft cocktail list emphasizing fresh juices and classic ingredients, and an extensive and diverse wine list featuring varietals from around the world, with a selection of beers and ciders, and a tap of local craft brews. Located just south of the Hyde Park neighborhood at 624 W 34th St., is a labor of love from an Austinite couple and co-owners.





Upbeat Lamar Union nestled between Alamo Drafthouse and S. Lamar. Enjoy spacious seat-your-self picnic table dining during their Monday Happy Hour from 3 – 6 p.m. featuring $6 bites and beverages like hushpuppies, mussels, Gulf oysters, and spicy margs. Order Online Here!

Verbena is a restaurant and bar located in the heart of W 6th Street occupying the street side ground level of the Canopy by Hilton hotel. Happy Hour is from 3 pm-6 pm Monday through Friday. Verbena has East Coast Oysters for only $2 each. Plus, $1 off all draft beer wine by the glass and well liquor, and $5 martinis.

Jeffrey’s is a neighborhood fine-dining restaurant featuring dry-aged prime beef and French American classics. No matter what, Jeffery’s is always serving up 10/10. Their fried oysters are on their appetizer menu and are very delicious. Don’t believe us, check them out yourself!