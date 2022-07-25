Madeline Hollern Executive Editor at Austin Monthly joined us with some tips on some of the best places to live in Austin right now.

Watch to learn more about some of these hot spots to move to:

-East Congress

-Austin’s Colony

-Taylor

-Del Valle

-Bastrop & more!

Keep up with Austin Monthly on their digital publication, or subscribe to get the magazine delivered right to your door.

Austin Monthly serves to celebrate and examine the free-spirited, ground-breaking, and creative ethos of the evolving city. Austin Monthly delivers a guide to the best of the city along with thought-provoking reads on the issues, trends, ideas and people catalyzing the city’s transformation and celebrations of those that champion the city’s distinct culture and soul.